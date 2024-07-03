YouGov’s final predictions give Labour historic win - and the Lib Dems in Stratford

YouGov’s final predictions on the eve of the general election has Labour on course for an historic victory, winning 431 seats.

The MRP, which was released on Wednesday evening, has the Conservatives estimated to have their worst ever result, winning only 102 seats.

And, if the predictions are to be believed, one of those seats would not be Stratford-on-Avon.

YouGov has the Liberal Democrats turning a once safe Conservative seat into a safe seat of their own – the projection is that Manuela Perteghella will get 59.1 per cent of the vote.

The YouGov prediction for Stratford-on-Avon.

The Conservative’s Chris Clarkson would get 22.9 per cent and James Crocker (Reform UK) 9.7 per cent.

Also standing in Stratford-on-Avon are: Seyi Agboola for Labour, Neil O’ Neil of the New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership (NONPOL) and Kevin Taylor, Independent.

Doug Rouxel will be on the ballot paper for the Green Party, but they have not been campaigning in the Stratford constituency.

The Herald and KES are organising a hustings event on 17th June at the Levi Fox Hall, Stratford. For tickets, visit here.

The projections are based on data from 47,751 adults who were asked how they would vote, but – as seen in other elections – the predictions may be wide of the mark.

If the general election result was to mirror the MRP predictions, the Liberal Democrats would win a record 72 seats and Reform UK would have three, including Nigel Farage in Clacton.

It would also see a number of high-profile Conservative politicians lose their seats, including the chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Godalming and Ash), Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North) and Grant Shapps, defence secretary (Welwyn Hatfield).

Others include Gillian Keegan, Education Secretary (Chichester), Michelle Donelan, Science Secretary (Melksham and Devizes), Lucy Frazer, Culture Secretary (Ely and East Cambridgeshire) and Esther McVey, Minister of State without Portfolio (Tatton).

Polling stations will be open tomorrow (Thursday) until 10pm. Remember, you will need a valid form of ID to be able to vote – a first for a general election.