Work under way on solar panel project at Stratford Leisure Centre

WORK has started installing 408 solar panels at Stratford Leisure Centre.

The project, part of Stratford District Council’s sustainability drive, has been funded by Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund and will not only reduce the centre’s carbon emissions, but also cut running costs.

“We are thrilled to see this important project come to fruition,” said Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem), leader of SDC. “The installation of solar panels at our leisure centre is a testament to our commitment to reducing our environmental impact and embracing renewable energy. This project will not only benefit the environment but also contribute to the long-term financial sustainability of these vital community hubs. We are grateful for the support of Sport England and the partnership with Everyone Active in making this a reality.”

400 panels are being installed on the leisure centre in Stratford.

Richard Bell, contract manager at Everyone Active, which manages the centre, said: “It is great news that these investments will reduce the centre’s carbon footprint going forward.”

Work is expected to be completed by April.

The government has provided £40m and Sport England £20m from Lottery funding towards these types of installation.