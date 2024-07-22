Woman, 25, charged with robbery, fraud and theft after series of incidents in Stratford

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with nine offences in Stratford ranging from robbery and racially aggravated assault to fraud and theft.

Warwickshire Police said Jasmine Cathey, of no fixed address, was due to appear in Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) for her first hearing.

The charges of assault causing actual bodily harm, racially aggravated assault, robbery, fraud by false representation, common assault, two counts of assault by beating, and two counts of theft from person follow incidents in Stratford, including:

- On 19th August 2023, a man was allegedly followed by a woman through Stratford, before tripping over. He was then reportedly kicked by a woman before she was said to have taken his smart phone, necklace and coat – approximately £1,400 worth of items.

- On 17th June 2024, a man was walking down Alcester Road, Stratford, when a woman was reported to have harassed him in a racist fashion. She was then alleged to have rammed into him with her bike, blocked his path and punched him in the face.

- On 22nd June 2024, a woman allegedly approached another woman at a bar on Rother Street, Stratford, claiming to have been sexually assaulted. The woman making the claims is then alleged to have stolen the victim’s handbag and used her bank card.

- On 28th June 2024, a man, who left a bar on Union Street, Stratford, reported being followed by a woman who took his phone, car keys and wallet.

- On 19th July 2024, a man was allegedly attacked while walking his dog on Shottery Road, Stratford. A woman allegedly grabbed his dog, spat in the man’s face and bit his arm.

- On 20th July 2024, a woman asked another woman for money near to the supermarket on Alcester Road, Stratford. The victim bought the woman a meal deal, but on giving this to the woman she was allegedly attacked with a wheelchair and spat at.

- On 20th July 2024, a woman approached an elderly woman and asked for food, money and water. The woman then reportedly threw an unknown blue liquid over the elderly woman.

- On 20th July 2024, a woman offered another woman a sandwich, which was refused and instead demanded a milkshake and different sandwich. When the woman declined, the other woman allegedly placed her hand in her pocket and mentioned a knife, before chasing the woman.