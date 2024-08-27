YOU know the scene - settle down at the bar with a few old friends and talk about long-lost pubs of the past.

It’s a familiar conversation for many a long-standing Stratfordian as memories are shared of good times at the Butt, the Oddies, the Witches, the Dragon, the George, etc etc.

Each generation tends to have its own favourites to offer up - pubs that have gone or those that have changed their name, often several times.

Celebrations in The Ferry pub in Alveston as England reached the final of the Euros in July. Photo: Mark Williamson

But the natural ebb and flow of good fortune through time was given a new dimension with covid, when all hospitality closed down.

It was an extraordinary time for the whole country and especially in Stratford, with an economy so reliant on people getting out and spending money in the town’s many venues.

National initiatives and individual creativity combined to bring many of our treasured destinations back to life - but the reality has been a renewed struggle for survival in the post-covid era, with crippling rises in energy bills adding to the struggle.

In and around Stratford - and across the country - other favourite places have been in peril, with a notable upheaval in recent months. Some closures appear temporary - hopefully - while other seem destined to be lost to developers eager to repurpose them as homes.