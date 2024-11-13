Here’s a guide to when and where Christmas lights are being switched on, as well as details of some of the area’s best-loved festive events.

Christmas lights and shopping in Stratford

Alcester

Sunday, 24th November, 4pm-6pm

Gather outside St Nicholas Church for the switch-on and sing some carols, accompanied by the Alcester Victoria Silver Band. Refreshments after in the town hall.

Friday 6th December, 5pm-8pm

St Nicholas Night

This much-loved event will once again feature the lighting of the tree on the church green and the top of the church tower as well as stalls and live music and singing.

Bidford

Sunday, 24th November, 5pm-7pm

Kim Hartman will turn on the lights while a stiltwalker and fire-eater will entertain.

Sunday, 24th November, 6.30pm

Annual light switch on in Marleigh Road with treats for the children and hot drinks for the adults.

Saturday, 30th November, 12pm-4pm

Charity Christmas Market in aid of St Joseph’s Catholic Church at the Crawford Hall.

There will be a variety of crafts, tombola, knitted toys, embroidery, children’s knitted clothes, knitting needles and wool, jewellery, art, cakes and much more.

Free entry.

14th-15th December

Christmas Tree Festival at St Laurence’s Church.

Chipping Campden

Saturday, December 7th, 12pm-5pm

The Christmas market and the switching on of the Christmas Lights will include lots of stalls, live music, Father Christmas and lots to eat and drink.

Henley

Saturday, 30th November, 4.30pm-6pm

Father Christmas will be mingling among the crowds in Henley by the cross when the lights are switched-on – make sure you enjoy some mulled wine and a mince pie.

From 4.45pm there will be music and carol singing, ahead of the countdown at 5.29pm.

It’s then off to one of the town’s venues for some food and drink… although that is optional (but recommended).

Kineton

Friday, 29th November

Kineton Victorian Evening in Banbury Road.

Shipston

Saturday, 23rd November, 12pm-4pm

A Christmas market at the Townsend Hall will feature more than 30 stalls and refreshments.

Friday, 6th December

Rotary Victorian Evening Fair

Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere as the Victorian Evening Fair returns with a Christmas market, the Tree of Life and live performances from school choirs and local bands.

Stratford

Saturday, 16th November, from 2pm-6pm

Christmas gets its official start in Stratford with festive entertainment and the lights switched on at 5.30pm.

The main stage will be at the top of Bridge Street where school choirs and professional singers will entertain the crowds with some Christmas classics.

The mayor of Stratford will turn on the lights, along with some help from Father Christmas and Mrs Christmas.

Attractions include a giant snow globe on Henley Street from 10am, toy soldiers and fairies gliding round the streets from 2pm, a polar bear in Bell Court, and ice acrobat, a stilt walker roaming the streets along with a juggler.

There will also be choirs and live music

7th-8th and 14th-15th December.

The new-look Christmas market will have around 200 stalls over two weekends.

Gone is the single huge event which saw tens of thousands of people flock to the town and cause massive queues and traffic congestion last year.

Gone also is the Victorian theme and the Thursday and Friday opening.

The Christmas market will instead be “a festive blend of seasonal charm and thoughtful new features, promising an unforgettable experience for all”.

The market will be open 10am-8pm on the Saturdays and 10am-5pm on the Sundays.

Southam

Sunday, 24th November, 3pm

Music, stalls, a funfair and Father Christmas will all feature at the event in the town centre with the lights switched on at 5pm.

Wellesbourne

Saturday, 30th November, 5pm-7.30pm

Join a singalong and the lights switch-on at 6.30pm.