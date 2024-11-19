When and where to see Santa in Stratford on the Shakespeare Lions’ festive tour

SANTA Claus is coming to town… and the Shakespeare Lions will be helping him tour the streets of Stratford.

The annual event, which starts on Saturday, 7th December, will see Santa meet the town’s children while his helpful elves collect money for local charities.

A spokesperson for the Lions said: “We are delighted to be able to help Santa again this year when he tours Stratford during December.

“Santa is really looking forward to meeting lots of children over the next few weeks. This year we will not always be door knocking to highlight his presence, so it is important you find out in advance when he is coming.”

They added: “Santa will be joined by a number of elves carrying collection buckets if anyone wants to fling in coins or notes. Alternatively, donations can be made by phone or online.”

Shakespeare Lions with Santa ahead of one of their previous tours. Photo: Mark Williamson.

7th December: Maybird shopping centre, 11am-3pm

8th December: Cox’s Yard, 12pm-1pm

11th December: Loxley Road area, 5.15pm-7.30pm

12th December: Drayton Avenue area, 5.15pm-7.30pm

14th December: Morrison’s, 11am-3pm

15th December: Stratford Garden Centre, 11am-3pm

16th December: Trinity Mead area, 5.15pm-7.30pm

17th December: Hathaway Lane area, 5.15pm-7.30pm

19th December: Tiddington, 5.15pm-7.30pm

20th December: Meon Vale, 5.15pm-7.30pm

21st December: Tesco, 11am-3pm

22nd December: Christmas market, 10am-4pm

23rd December: Clopton Road area, 5.15pm-7.30pm

Further details about routes, can be found at www.shakespearelions.com