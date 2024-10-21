There were celebrations on Friday night at the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards when winners and finalists partied into the night at the Crowne Plaza.

The Village Store, Bishop’s Itchington, team celebrate with Andrew Smith from Shakespeare Martineau

More than 30 different businesses, charities and organisations competed for 13 awards - see below.

Of those lucky 13 - the New Business of the Year winner, The Village Store, Bishop’s Itchington, picked up a 14th award, overall Business of the Year.

The Posture & Poise team elated to have won Best Customer Experience

The black-tie do is now in its third year, and started with a drinks reception followed by a three-course meal at the newly reopened Crowne Plaza.

Entertainment came from professional singers, while actor and Stratford resident Chris Saul was on host duties.

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, said: “Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s awards and a huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists.

“We have an amazing business community across the Stratford district and while some companies are well known, there are always surprises – such as our well-deserved Business of the Year winner, The Village Store.

“We love hearing the stories behind these firms and charities and finding out about the people who make them tick.”

Host actor and Stratford resident Chris Saul.

He added: “Our thanks go once again to Stratford District Council for being the headline sponsor of the awards as well as to all the other sponsors who have provided their support and judging expertise. We are always grateful for your backing.

“We look forward to hosting the awards again in 2025.”

Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2024 at the Crowne Plaze Hotel in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

Here are the finalists and winners (in bold) of the 2024 awards:

Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook:

Bungee Fitness Club, Stratford and Kineton

Food Champs, Henley

Enlightened Windows Ltd, Long Compton

Best Customer Experience, sponsored by the Royal Shakespeare Company

Enlightened Windows Ltd, Long Compton

Highly Commended: Intelligent Storm Solutions Ltd, Stratford

Winner: Posture & Poise Ltd, Stratford

Sip ’n’ Swig, Atherstone-on-Stour

Entertainer scoops up MP Manuela Perteghella

Best Family Business, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop & Kitchen

Barnfield Homecare, Stratford

Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen, Stratford

Talking Tortoise, Alcester

Tiernan Travel, Preston-on-Stour

Best New Business, sponsored by CW Growth Hub

Bungee Fitness Club, Stratford and Kineton

The Village Store, Bishop’s Itchington

Sophie Cudworth, Bidford

Woofs of Wixford

Stratford-upon-Avon School team get in the swing of things

Best Green Business, sponsored by University of Warwick

Cornmill Meadows, Shipston

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Stratford

Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford

Best Online Business, sponsored Stratford Herald

Cotswold Connected, Stratford

Luxus Home and Garden, Binton

Laura Dee Counselling and Psychotherapy, Shipston

The VASA team celebrate Charity of the Year award

Best Pub/Bar/Restaurant, sponsored by Shakespeare’s England

Cafe Cocktail, Stratford

Sip ’n’ Swig, Atherstone-on-Stour

The Fuzzy Duck, Armscote

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Orbit

Stratford Town Trust

The Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery

VASA, Stratford

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School

Highly Commended: Escape Arts, Stratford

Everyone Active, Stratford district

Stepping Stones, Stratford

Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council

Clare Deacon – Shakespeare Martineau

Joe Richards – iSTORM

Lindsey Gravestock – Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

EVera Recruitment, Stratford

Municipal Charities of Stratford

Malcolm Nicholls Ltd, Bidford

Team of the Year, sponsored by EFX

Escape Arts, Stratford

Stratford Literary Festival

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Stratford

Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery

Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel

Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park

Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford

Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall

Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau

The Village Store, Bishop’s Itchington





