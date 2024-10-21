This year’s Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards saw winners and finalists celebrate at the Crowne Plaza on Friday night
There were celebrations on Friday night at the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards when winners and finalists partied into the night at the Crowne Plaza.
More than 30 different businesses, charities and organisations competed for 13 awards - see below.
Of those lucky 13 - the New Business of the Year winner, The Village Store, Bishop’s Itchington, picked up a 14th award, overall Business of the Year.
The black-tie do is now in its third year, and started with a drinks reception followed by a three-course meal at the newly reopened Crowne Plaza.
Entertainment came from professional singers, while actor and Stratford resident Chris Saul was on host duties.
Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, said: “Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s awards and a huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists.
“We have an amazing business community across the Stratford district and while some companies are well known, there are always surprises – such as our well-deserved Business of the Year winner, The Village Store.
“We love hearing the stories behind these firms and charities and finding out about the people who make them tick.”
He added: “Our thanks go once again to Stratford District Council for being the headline sponsor of the awards as well as to all the other sponsors who have provided their support and judging expertise. We are always grateful for your backing.
“We look forward to hosting the awards again in 2025.”
Here are the finalists and winners (in bold) of the 2024 awards:
Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook:
Bungee Fitness Club, Stratford and Kineton
Food Champs, Henley
Enlightened Windows Ltd, Long Compton
Best Customer Experience, sponsored by the Royal Shakespeare Company
Enlightened Windows Ltd, Long Compton
Highly Commended: Intelligent Storm Solutions Ltd, Stratford
Winner: Posture & Poise Ltd, Stratford
Sip ’n’ Swig, Atherstone-on-Stour
Best Family Business, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop & Kitchen
Barnfield Homecare, Stratford
Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen, Stratford
Talking Tortoise, Alcester
Tiernan Travel, Preston-on-Stour
Best New Business, sponsored by CW Growth Hub
Bungee Fitness Club, Stratford and Kineton
The Village Store, Bishop’s Itchington
Sophie Cudworth, Bidford
Woofs of Wixford
Best Green Business, sponsored by University of Warwick
Cornmill Meadows, Shipston
Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Stratford
Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford
Best Online Business, sponsored Stratford Herald
Cotswold Connected, Stratford
Luxus Home and Garden, Binton
Laura Dee Counselling and Psychotherapy, Shipston
Best Pub/Bar/Restaurant, sponsored by Shakespeare’s England
Cafe Cocktail, Stratford
Sip ’n’ Swig, Atherstone-on-Stour
The Fuzzy Duck, Armscote
Charity of the Year, sponsored by Orbit
Stratford Town Trust
The Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery
VASA, Stratford
Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School
Highly Commended: Escape Arts, Stratford
Everyone Active, Stratford district
Stepping Stones, Stratford
Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery
Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council
Clare Deacon – Shakespeare Martineau
Joe Richards – iSTORM
Lindsey Gravestock – Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen
Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College
EVera Recruitment, Stratford
Municipal Charities of Stratford
Malcolm Nicholls Ltd, Bidford
Team of the Year, sponsored by EFX
Escape Arts, Stratford
Stratford Literary Festival
Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Stratford
Shakespeare Hospice, Shottery
Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel
Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park
Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford
Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall
Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau
The Village Store, Bishop’s Itchington