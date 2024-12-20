Watch - New record set in Stratford for world’s oldest choir

A NEW record was set in Stratford this week as the world’s oldest choir sang traditional festive songs… and even got to perform alongside singing legend Tony Christie.

The 17-strong choir has an average age of 94 - beating the previous record, set in 2013, by three years.

Known as the Prime Timers, the choir is made up of residents from seven care homes in Warwickshire run by Runwood Homes. They came together at Stratford’s Crowne Plaza hotel on Thursday (19th December) for a carol concert in the ballroom where they sang Jingle Bells and We Wish You A Merry Christmas. The new Guinness world record holders were also joined by Christie, in a rendition of Silent Night.

The concert also included Christmas Through The Years, a fundraising song written and released by The Prime Timers alongside Intergenerational Music Making.

Choir member Christopher Huddleston, a resident of Low Furlong Care Home in Shipston, said: “It’s been a great honour and a remarkable day. Few of us at any age get to have an attempt at a world record, let alone at 90 or more and on the same bill as Tony Christie. It has been quite something.”

Sheila Barnett, 91, is a Prime Timers choir member who sang in a choir in Bridgetown for almost 40 years. She added: “I think it makes you happy if you can sing, and even if people don’t sing very well, it doesn’t matter. You can still sing along. Whatever you do, just sing!”

The choir with Tony Christie.

Carl Saville, adjudicator for Guinness World Records said: “After reviewing the relevant documents and criteria, and witnessing the attempt, I was delighted to announce the Prime Timers the new Guinness World Records’ holders for the world's oldest choir. A massive congratulations to the whole team at Runwood Homes who spent many months planning and preparing for the events, as well as the amazing choir.”

The creation of the Prime Timers and the ambition for the choir to become the world’s oldest was the brainchild of Jasmine Kessey, deputy home manager at Lower Meadow in Stratford, whose endeavours were supported by Runwood’s head of dementia services, Paul Gaskell.

Jasmine Kessey is Deputy Manager at Lower Meadow Care Home in Stratford.

Jasmine said: “Having worked in care homes for over 10 years, I’ve seen firsthand the joy that music brings to residents. Their memory may not be as it once was but most of them will remember their favourite song and how it made them feel. Music creates a strong sense of community, reduces loneliness and brings a bit of a buzz to the home. It has so many positive and emotional benefits for residents that music plays an important role in all our care homes.”

The world record is achieved.

She added: “This record attempt has been a huge amount of work for staff and residents but winning the title has not only created a lasting legacy for all our choir members but also created lots of happy memories for their families.”

The Prime Timers is Runwood Homes’ second care home choir. Its first, the One Voice Choir, was formed in 2018 at The Grange care home in Wickford, Essex.

Jemima Atkinson, a Prime Timers choir member from Orchard Blythe Care Home.

Sarah Metcalfe, managing director at Music for Dementia, which has been supporting this record attempt, said: “The Primer Timers are proof you’re never too old to join a choir. Music for Dementia has loved working with them on their record attempt and now we’re encouraging everyone to join a choir in 2025 – especially if you’re living with dementia or caring for someone who has it.

“Singing is proven to lift your mood and improve lung health, and music can help manage dementia symptoms like anxiety. All while making friends and getting out of the house. We’ve put a fun quiz on our website to help people find the best choir for them, plus information and advice for any care homes that want to set up their own choir. Music brings a care home alive!”

The Primer Timers have also been in the studio recording the song Christmas Through The Years, which is helping raise money for Warwickshire Reminiscence Action Project.

e Prime Timers Choir rehearsing ahead of their Christmas Concert

The song can be downloaded from www.theprimetimers.bandcamp.com/track/christmas-through-the-years.