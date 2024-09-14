Warwickshire Police set up new rules for hunt - and hunting protesters - to follow

THE Warwickshire Hunt is back in action with new guidelines in place following the widespread controversy over its relationship with the police.

The rules apply to both hunt supporters and opponents and were promised after the bitter exchanges earlier in the year about how the Warwickshire force was dealing with issues arising from its meets.

A police statement promised new rules would be laid out before the start of the new season and they were published with little fanfare on Monday, 19th August, setting out differing guidelines for both sides.