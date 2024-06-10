E-commerce outfit Keplin Group increase presence at Meon Vale Business Park.
Published: 09:16, 10 June 2024
A DISTRIBUTION firm has signed a lease agreement for an additional 75,000 sq ft of space at Meon Vale Business Park.
Keplin Group, which works with the e-commerce sector, has also signed a deal with St Modwen Logistics to extend its lease by five years on a neighbouring 43,000 sq ft unit which it has occupied since 2019.
Yafeth Asher, asset manager at St Modwen Logistics, said: “Maintaining and building upon strong relationships with existing customers is central to St Modwen Logistics’ success.