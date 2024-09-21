Vulcan video - Crowds gather as Cold War relic roars into life in Warwickshire

A CHILLING reminder of the Cold War was recreated at Wellesbourne Airfield when the resident Vulcan bomber’s engines broke the relative tranquillity of a Sunday afternoon with a procedure known as a mass rapid start.

With aviation enthusiasts looking on retired Wing Commander Mike Pollitt, a former Vulcan pilot, pressed the button to fire up its four Bristol Olympus turbojets, simulating the build-up to a mass bomber scramble.

The aircraft type entered service with the Royal Air Force back in the 1950s forming the backbone of Britain’s strategic nuclear deterrent.