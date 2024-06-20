DECISIVE action will be taken to finally rid Stratford of the BHS eyesore building at the bottom of Bridge Street, it was promised this week.

The abandoned building which has fallen into a state of ruin after standing empty for eight years is often cited as an embarrassment to the town. However, the rot could stop as Stratford District Council has confirmed plans are being put in place to move forward with the BHS building and other priority sites in the town, such as the Gateway Project, the old Green Dragon site on Greenhill Street, and the Picture House land on Windsor Street.

Workmen carry out repairs at the old BHS building

Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South), deputy leader and portfolio holder for planning and development at the district council, told the Herald: “The BHS building is one of three key sites in Stratford that remain disused and detrimental to the town’s image.