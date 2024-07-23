A boy, aged under ten, was in a serious condition in hospital after falling into the River Arrow, in Alcester, last night (Monday). Another child, a girl, also entered the water, but was uninjured.

Warwickshire Police confirmed the boy had fallen into the river behind Kingfisher Way.

A spokesperson said: “The boy was pulled from the river, before receiving first aid and CPR.

“The boy was then taken to hospital, where at time of release he is still being treated.

“A liaison officer has been assigned to the family.”

Describing the incident, a West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of patients in the water near to Kingfisher Way at 9.32pm. Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Hazardous Area Response Team paramedic, a community first responder and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

Warwickshire Police

“On arrival we found two patients who were already out of the water and needed medical treatment. A boy was in a serious condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. The second patient, a girl, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Residents reported emergency services arriving in large numbers as the incident unfolded.

Warwickshire Police issued a statement on X (Twitter) during the incident at 10.45pm, it read: “Our officers are currently handling an incident taking place in the river near the back of Kingfisher Way in Alcester. They will be in the area for the next few hours at least. There is no threat to the wider public. We will share more information when we are able to.”

