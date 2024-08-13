Uber Bidford Bridge crash update - diversion route roadworks deferred in Welford

DRIVERS have been asked to “bear with us” as the county council looks to put together a repair programme for Bidford Bridge after it was damaged by a car at the weekend.

It did, however, announce one good piece of news for motorists. Planned roadworks on the diversion route which drivers will need to use while the bridge is closed have been postponed.

Bidford Bridge was damaged at the weekend when an Uber driver crashed into the side, turning the car and wedging it stuck.

Warwickshire County Council said the collision has caused significant structural damage to the parapet and cutwater, which form part of the bridge’s support structure.

The bridge is closed to all vehicles while engineers assess the damage and then organise a programme of repairs.

Uber car closes Bidford Bridge. Image: Facebook

Scaffolding has been erected to enable a closer inspection of the stone to assess the damage and the timescale for the repairs will be released once this has been completed.

The bridge is open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Resurfacing work had been planned on Binton Bridge, Welford, which forms part of the diversion route, but National Grid has deferred the scheme.

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “I’m very grateful to county council officers who worked with the police over the weekend to stop any other vehicles from trying to use the bridge. It was very quickly sealed off, preventing any additional damage to the structure while its bearing capacity is compromised.

Cracks can be seen on the outside of Bidford Bridge. Photo: WCC

“Unfortunately, we don’t yet know when the bridge will reopen. In the meantime, I would ask drivers to please bear with us and follow the signed diversions.

“We fully understand the inconvenience this will bring, and we will do all we can to ensure the bridge is safely reopened as soon as possible.

“I’d also like to extend our thanks to National Grid who deferred work at Welford to allow us to use the road by Binton Bridge as a diversion.”

Drivers wishing to visit Bidford and its businesses can still use the car park at Big Meadow and walk across the bridge or park at Saxon Fields.