Two Stratford men inspired to run for men’s health charity

MEN’S mental and physical health has inspired two Stratford runners to raise money for the charity Movember.

James Grunow and Harry Richman are hoping to raise £2,000 during November by running 5km a day to support Movember, which each year encourages people to move and exercise.

Harry Richman, Stratford mayor Cllr Jason Fojtik and James Grunow at the town hall getting ready to run and raise money for Movember.

“For some men it’s a big stigma – you’re not supposed to reveal mental health issues if you’re a male,” said James. “I know people who have challenges but put a different appearance on when they are in public. Some people man it up and don’t talk about how they feel with other people when it is OK to be open and talk about things.”

Harry and James both work at Richard Paul Menswear, Masons Road, Stratford and went to Thomas Jolyffe School and Stratford High School, but they didn’t know each other back in those days. Now they have joined forces to boost a charitable cause by running over 200km.

While James does enjoy running, he suffered a bad tear on his anterior cruciate ligament while playing five-a-side football which led to major knee surgery.

“It did have an impact on my outlook and on my mental health because I couldn’t play football like I used to,” he told the Herald. “I did get through it but the reason why Harry and I are doing to run is because it is so important for men to talk about their wellbeing and we are very grateful the mayor of Stratford, Cllr Jason Fojtik, who is also supporting Movember and joined us for at our launch at the town hall.”

To support James and Harry, make a donation at uk.movember. com/team/2474946