Tributes to Warwickshire farmer John Barnett who had life-long passion for horses

JOHN Barnett, a Warwickshire farmer who had a passion for horses and point-to-point, has died aged 92 following a short illness.

John was born at Mount Pleasant Farm, Walton, on 7th April 1932 – his parents William and Mary had moved there from Ladbroke in 1927 and the family still farm it today.

He had one brother, Robert, who lives in Tysoe.

Horses, farming and hunting were John’s life. From a young age, alongside his father and Robert, he started showing. The family were very successful breeding thoroughbreds and hunters for both the racecourse and the show ring.

The Pleasant Fancy and Miss Rattle lines produced the family’s best show horses, winning at numerous county shows. In 1956 Pleasant Fancy won six Midlands shows in three months, including the championship at The Royal Show.

A racing career was started on ponies, then progressed to point-to-pointing and hunter-chasing. Longmire, Jinky Bell and Hastener were some of his better known horses – Hastener won the 1953 Coronation Cup at the Hertfordshire point-to-point.

The racing successes also came on the flat; Tecyllyn was a three-time winner and produced some fascinating off-spring once retired. One of these was Blaslynn who won the Abernethy Stakes and the William Hill Vase over five furlongs at Beverley and held that record for numerous years. Blaslynn’s half-brother, Crystal Glazer, owned by Colin Gee, and who David Nicholson trained, won over three miles. Other multiple winners were Spartella and Woodlands Genpower.

John Barnett.

In the 1980s, John’s son Andrew had aspirations to race-ride and enjoyed success aboard Cuban Skies, Dixons Homefinder and Wind & Stars. The horses were all trained around the farm with visits to Brean Sands on occasion as part of the regime.

Once Andrew retired John continued to train and over the years Michael and Richard Mann, Charlie Wadland, Lawrence Lay, then latterly Hannah Mahon and Claire Hart took over the reins.

Alongside the racing and point-to-pointing, hunting was a winter sport John was involved in. In the early 1980s he became joint-master of the Warwickshire Hunt and for many seasons hunted three days per week.

His involvement in farming meant he was well-known in the area and this meant he formed good relationships within the community to gain access to the countryside.

During the summer months show judging was a large part of his life. Whether it was in-hand, ridden or hunters, John became known for his fairness.

Showing and racing aligned more so in recent years when Catch Tammy, John’s last point-to-pointer/hunter-chaser went showing in his retirement and he travelled all over the country with daughter-in-law Ilona sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm.

Farming was something he also loved; going to markets to buy and sell and enjoyed the camaraderie amongst fellow farmers and neighbours. Farming and hard work go hand in hand and that was something John didn’t fear; like many, milking the cows and doing a day’s work before going hunting or racing was the norm.

When Ilona set up the Stratford Racecourse Racing Club, John took great interest. Jamacho, the first horse purchased by the club, went on to win 12 races and has now retired to the farm.

John met his wife Audrey while at school in Chipping Campden and, following courtship, they were married on 30th August 1958.

They settled at Fossebury Farm and had three children: Caroline, Anneli and Andrew. He lived at the farm all of his life, latterly with son Andrew and his family, Ilona and Archie.

He lost his beloved Audrey last year and is survived by Caroline, her children Tom, Bryony and Charlie, and great-grandchildren Jaxon, Jacob and Grace. Anneli and her children Rosie, Coral and Isobel and great-grandchildren Finn, Beatrice, Darcy, Arlo and Albie. Andrew and his son Archie.

John’s funeral will take place on Thursday, 23rd January at St Mary the Virgin Church, Pillerton Hersey, at 11am.