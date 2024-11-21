Tributes to Jude, ‘Lady Wootton’

FAMILY and friends expressed their great sadness as they paid tribute to Jude Wootton, who worked at a variety of pubs in Warwickshire.

Jude, who died on 2nd November at the age of 60, had been fiercely protective of her age, choosing to live life to the full.

Jude Wootton.

Jude was born on 12th May 1964, in Hall Green, Birmingham, and in more recent years resided in Wootton Wawen, earning her the title of ‘Lady Wootton’.

During her career, Jude accomplished her dream to become an air hostess for British Airways, which saw her travel all around the world, with many stories from her time in the skies.

Closer to home, Jude’s career took her from Strawberry Fields Bar in Shirley and the Captains Locker during the 80s and 90s, to the Black Swan in Henley before eventually settling at The Bull’s Head in Wootton Wawen.

It was in hospitality that she was most happy, always greeting customers with a smile and hosting brilliantly, and whilst in the trade, working at the Bull’s Head in Earlswood in 2015, she met her husband Phil.

Jude and Phil married in 2016 at St Peter’s Church in Wootton Wawen and they celebrated their nuptials with a reception at the nearby Bull’s Head.

Phil sadly passed away in 2017.

Jude will be remembered by so very many, for so very many different reasons, but everybody can agree that her love of dogs was unsurpassed.

Dogs in all the above-mentioned establishments were often greeted with a greater smile than the humans, and treats were never in short supply. Whilst remembering Jude, it would be remiss not to mention Ziggy, a ‘Heinz 57’ of unknown age, who Jude rescued and adopted whilst on holiday in Cyprus in 2017.

Ziggy was undoubtedly Jude’s best friend and provided much comfort after the death of her husband, and was by her side right up until her own death.

Ziggy is alive and well and being cared for by a close friend of Jude.

There is a certain irony in that Jude’s funeral will be held at St Peter’s, Wootton Wawen, followed by a celebration of her life at the Bull’s Head. As the old saying goes: “She wouldn’t have had it any other way”.

For those wishing to attend the church service, it will commence at 11.30am on 21st November after which all are welcome to take the short walk over to the pub to toast Jude whilst listening to her ‘Lady Wootton’ playlist.

Donations, with thanks, may be made to the Dog’s Trust, a charity to which Jude regularly donated.