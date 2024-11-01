A 53-year-old male was sadly killed after being struck by a van as he walked on the A46 just after midnight (1st November).

The tragedy happened on the A46 carriageway between Bishopston Hill Island and the junction with Alcester Road.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Warwickshire Police appeal

A spokesperson said: “It is believed that the man had, prior to being on the carriageway, been riding a bicycle.

“We are looking to any witnesses to the collision or to events prior to the collision to come forward, particularly if they have dashcam or CCTV footage.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact police citing Incident 4 of 1 November:

- Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report

- By phone on 101

- Anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The investigating officer is Inspector 0373 Huntley.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: ““We were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Kings Lane, Stratford-upon-Avon at 12.09am. We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene. On arrival, crews found a man but sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”