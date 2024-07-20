JEAN has been selling the ice cream at Ebrington Village Fete for the past 35 years.

Jean Rowell is one of the many volunteers who make this ever popular annual Traditional Village Fete and Family Dog Show so special and explains why it attracts large crowds of visitors from surrounding areas like Stratford, Mickleton and Chipping Campden.

The Flowers of Ilmington Morris performed at at Ebrington Fete on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Last Saturday’s fete was a delight for all those who were there and it included classic vehicles, live music, Flowers of Ilmington Ladies Morris, tractor and trailer rides, lots of jams and preserves and a children’s fun zone.