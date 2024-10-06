A plaque to remember local legend and two-time world motorbike champion Cecil Sandford was unveiled in Shipston on Saturday.

The much-loved father of two and grandfather of six competed in the Grand Prix world championships, winning in 1952 and 1957, and was the last surviving champion from the 1950s before his sad death last December aged 95.

Cecil Sandford ceremony in Shipston on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Made by Ettington Park firm EFX and commissioned by Shipston Town Council, the plaque is on the wall outside microbrewery Thirst Edition and Harry’s Barbers on Church Street, which is where AR Taylor Garages used to be situated.

The garage and motorbike dealership was owned by Arthur Taylor, who first sponsored Cecil in his racing career. Cecil became Arthur’s son-in-law after he married his daughter Pat.

Pat and the couple’s sons, Ian and Mark, were among the happy crowd gathered on Saturday to watch the mayor, John Dinnie, give a short speech as he unveiled the memorial which depicts Cecil racing on a classic motorbike.

Ian, 65, told the Herald: “It’s really nice to let other people see what actually happened here historically, and our father’s legacy. Three generations of family have worked at AR Taylor Garages, and I think it’s important that things like this are remembered, and the World Championship will certainly never be done again.

“He won the first championship for MV Agusta, and then the last one for Mondial in 1957 before he retired and then getting married in 1959.”

The family remembers Cecil as a loving dad first and foremost.

“He was very unassuming and never bragged about his achievements,” explained Ian. “He enjoyed other sports as well, and encouraged us to do whatever we wanted – except for motorcycle racing, although Mark and I both rode trial bikes in the local clubs, and enjoyed motorcycles. We both still ride motorcycles to this day.”

The pair of them can remember happy days spent in the garage.

“Coming back it seems quite small, but I remember it as huge,” observed Mark.

“The garage was quite exciting,” continued Ian. “As small, motorbike-loving kids, we used to come and sit on all the bikes.

“I can remember riding my motorbike over scrapped cars down the back by the river, and riding up the riverbanks, practising trial riding, it was great fun. Then I started work here when I was 19.”#

Bikes weren’t just for the boys in the family, Pat was happy in the saddle too. She recalled: “When I was 16, I was given a Velocette LE motorbike for passing my school certificate. I went all over England on it.”

Ian thinks Cecil would have been modest about the unveiling of the memorial. “He’d probably be quite embarrassed but certainly would have enjoyed it.

“We’re proud and honoured by it,” he added.