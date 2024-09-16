TORI Rushton has many strings to her bow, but has found the pluck to retrain as a celebrant.

Well known around Stratford as a music teacher and band leader, classically trained Tori made the decision to train as a celebrant after attending weddings and funerals in her capacity as a musician.

Celebrant Tori Rushton. Photo: Mark Williamson

Celebrants are simply defined as someone who officiates over ceremonies – such as a priest or registrar – but many increasingly offer a non-religious ‘humanist’ take and can be privately hired.