Sweet success for Stratford shop that serves cookie fans all over the country

IT was time to get the celebration cake out for a confectionery company in Stratford after they picked up a major business award.

The Cookie Cottage in Shrieves Walk was named Dessert Parlour of the Year in the Midlands Food Drink and Hospitality awards held in Birmingham last Monday (17th June).

Delighted business partners Hannah Odell and Gary Meakin told the Herald: “We were against some really big names across Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester, so when they announced The Cookie Cottage we were just absolutely thrilled, and it was amazing how many people recognised our brand. It feels really surreal, and very special.”