Bringing sunshine into the lives of many is the business of Lodge Farm Sunflowers.

Emma and Jilly Wright from Lodge Farm, in Kineton, grow the crop of blooms each year, and help raise money for charity.

This year’s very special chosen cause is for brain tumour research through Tay’s Tribe.

Tay’s Tribe has been set up by the parents of Taylan Kurtul, Laura and Toygun, after they heartbreakingly lost their six-year-old son to an aggressive medulloblastoma in February 2024, just over eight months after diagnosis.

Open for just four weeks, and with Jilly’s daily homemade cakes on tap – the sunflower field saw a constant flow of visitors, and after four busy weeks raised £7,819.”

Taylan was also very much a boy who brought sunshine into the world.

Laura explained: “Our beautiful, bright and sporty little boy who had so much love for his family and friends. He was always full of life, always so curious, and loved to make everyone laugh. Tay’s smile captured so many hearts and he was the best company to be around. He really had the kindest soul.

“Devastatingly that all changed on 30th May, 2023,” explained Laura of the illness that took her precious son. “Taylan was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour called medulloblastoma. Our lives were completely shattered. Taylan started to show some really concerning symptoms only nine days before he was diagnosed. This is how aggressive it was.”

Tay bravely underwent six hours of brain surgery, countless invasive procedures and intensive radiotherapy on his little body. Heartbreakingly he lost his life eight months later on 9th February 2024. He was six years old.

Laura has been very touched by the sunflower initiative at Lodge Farm, a place that holds special memories of being with Taylan.

Above, Emma Wright, left, and Jilly Wright. Above right, Taylan Kurtul with mum Laura at Lodge Farm in 2022.

She said: “I cannot thank Emma and Jilly enough; their amazing dedication and enthusiasm undoubtedly made this year the huge success that it was. Lodge Farm Sunflowers was such a special place for me and Tay, and as heartbreaking as it was to visit again this year without him, seeing people read his story and share their own personal experiences with brain tumours just reinforced how important raising these vital funds and awareness is.

“I set up Tay’s Tribe as a fund-raising group of Brain Tumour Research earlier this year and I have been totally overwhelmed by the amazing support and kind donations it has received so far. Thank you to everyone who visited Lodge Farm Sunflowers and donated, your generosity, warmth and kindness has been so greatly received.”

Find out more about Tay’s Tribe: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/taystribe