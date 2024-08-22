A TILE shop in Stratford has shut its doors for good after falling into administration.

CTD Tiles in Masons Road is one of 56 stores across the country to close.

The national firm, one of the biggest tile suppliers in the UK, collapsed this week with more than 260 workers made redundant.

Administrators Interpath Advisory said rival Topps Tiles has done a £9 million deal to buy CTD’s brands, intellectual property, stock, 30 stores and distribution hubs.

The 4,000 sq ft Stratford showroom is not one of the saved 30 stores which will continue to trade as CTD – it’s among the 56 to close.

CTD, which had 86 shops around the UK, ran into cashflow problems and administrators were appointed on Monday 19th August.

Under the deal 92 of CTD’s staff will transfer to Topps, which has 300 stores, with 65 kept on by Interpath to help with the transition of the administration process.

James Lumb, managing director of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator of CTD Tiles Ltd, said market conditions proved “insurmountable as consumer and trade demand failed to recover in line with expectations”.

He added: “Regrettably, the remaining sites have closed, which has resulted in redundancies. “We are now focused on supporting those staff and have specialist teams on site working with impacted employees to help make representations to the Redundancy Payments Service where relevant.”