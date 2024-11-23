Stratford Tesco’s hosting donation drive to aid foodbank at Christmas

TESCO’S annual support for the foodbank Christmas appeal takes place next week when customers can embrace the season of goodwill by making a donation.

From Thursday (28th November) to Saturday (30th November), Stratford’s Birmingham Road supermarket will be encouraging customers to pick up an extra item or two as part of their weekly shop to drop into a special donation trolley at the store’s exit.

Last year, more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels were distributed by foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s care – a 94 per cent increase over five years.

Tesco, Birmingham Road, is again supporting the foodbank.

Kate Morris, Stratford Foodbank manager, said: “We know that the cost of living crisis has put increased pressure on people living in our area. We always see a rise in need during the winter months, therefore the donations we receive through the Tesco collection will be critical in helping us continue to provide emergency food parcels to everyone who is facing hunger over this winter. Thanks to Tesco and the generosity of its customers, we hope to continue to offer vital support to families and children over the coming months, which we know will be particularly tough for many people in the local area.”

Customers are being asked to donate seasonal items for inclusion in the foodbank’s Christmas hampers along with essential items of long-life food such as tinned ham, tinned potatoes, tinned vegetables and tinned fruit.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “Foodbanks are a last resort for people who’ve been left facing hunger and hardship. They’re a lifeline, offering a warm welcome and space to be heard.

“But with so many people unable to afford the essentials right now, foodbanks continue to provide record levels of emergency food. This cannot go on and we refuse to stand by while so many of us are pushed to the brink, left without enough money to live on.”