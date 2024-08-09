Stratford police seize five e-scooters being used illegally in town

FIVE e-scooters were seized by police in Stratford after being used illegally in the town.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team said it took decisive action against illegal e-scooter riders in Stratford during an operation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon and evening.

“We successfully seized five more e-scooters as part of our ongoing commitment to enforcing the law and protecting public safety,” the team said in statement.

It is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on public roads and paths.

Police have the power to seize e-scooters and prosecute the riders.

It is legal to use e-scooters in public areas where there are government trials and organised hire schemes. Nowhere in Warwickshire is covered by the trials.