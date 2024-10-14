STRATFORD Music Festival hosts a number of concerts this week.

After a hiatus from live music in 2023 to focus on music education, it is returning with a diverse programme with classics and new discoveries on offer.

The music festival centres on lunchtime recitals held at the Stratford Town Hall until Friday, 18th October, 12pm to 1pm.

Lumos String Quartet.

These recitals will feature rising stars from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Victoria Wilson, chairman of the festival and a classical singer herself said: “As a graduate of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, I know how important a platform for performance can be for young musicians to help them develop their craft.

“After focusing on music for young people in education, we wanted to showcase young artists and the Conservatoire has the very best. We have chosen five wonderful musical ensembles which we know will delight their audiences, including a piano trio, guitar and flute duo and saxophone quartet.”

Luna Duo

This year’s festival culminates with the Warwick Piano Trio playing Holy Trinity on Saturday, 19th October.

Tickets are available on the door or online from www.stratfordmusicfestival.com.