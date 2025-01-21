Stratford MP to talk at pro-Europe event as Brexit hits fifth anniversary

STRATFORD MP Manuela Perteghella will be the special guest as a pro-Europe campaign group marks the fifth anniversary of the UK leaving the EU.

Stratford4Europe will be holding its first EuroCafé of the year at 10am on Saturday, 25th January, in the hall at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Old Town, Stratford.

The aim of the EuroCafé, the group said, is to bring people together, whatever their political persuasions, over a free hot drink and pastry.

Tickets to the event are free, but need to be booked. Image: iStock

Participants will also have the chance to meet Manuela and hear her reflections on her first six months as an MP. She has also been asked to share her thoughts on the current state-of-play in government circles regarding Brexit and the likely future of the UK’s relationship with the EU.

Stratford4Europe’s spokesperson, Jonathan Baker, said: “We were delighted when Manuela Perteghella MP accepted our invitation to join us for our January EuroCafé and one which coincides with such a significant anniversary. It will be fascinating to hear her speak about a range of issues and to have the opportunity to ask her questions.

“I think we are guaranteed some honest reflections and much food for thought as we head into what looks like being a turbulent and difficult year ahead.”

The event is free to attend but tickets will need to be booked via the Stratford4Europe website.