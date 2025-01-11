Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella opens her new office at the PlayHouse

STRATFORD MP Manuela Perteghella has moved into her new constituency office in Stratford.

The Liberal Democrat politician, who was elected to represent Stratford-on-Avon at last year’s general election, has moved into offices at the Stratford PlayHouse building in Rother Street. Previously, Manuela and her constituency team had been working out of the Lib Dems offices in Ely Street as well as her Parliamentary office in London.

Manuela said: “It is great that our office, fittingly for Shakespeare’s MP, is located in the same building as the Stratford PlayHouse, at the centre of the community and in a much-cherished civic building.

Manuela Perteghella at her new office. Photo: Iain Duck

“It’s important to me to be accessible to local residents, and I look forward to hearing from as many of you as possible.”

Appointments with Manuela and her team can be made on Fridays by calling 01789 453077 or emailing manuela.perteghella.mp@parliament.uk