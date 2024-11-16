Stratford is a happy place to be

THERE’S really only one way to find out if Stratford is the happiest place to live in the UK, and that’s to ask the people who live here. And that’s what the Herald did.

Last week, the Herald reported about a survey which compared towns across the country and declared Stratford was the happiest place to live because of its great schools, green spaces, culture, pubs, and of course, Shakespeare.

Stratford-upon-Avon, named the happiest place to live in the UK. Image: Mark Williamson/Jan Kopřiva

The survey featured a league table of 70 places and was put together by online store Furniturebox. Stratford finished top, followed by Harrogate (second) and Whitley Bay (third).

However, in June last year, Furniturebox also claimed Henley-in-Arden was the most stylish place to live in Warwickshire in a list that also included Ilmington, Welford and Long Compton.

We all understand that these surveys carry very limited weight. But it’s nice to be told the place you’re living is the happiest, best or most stylish.

But what do the people on the ground think? The Herald asked the town’s own panel of judges three questions: Why is Stratford the happiest place to live? Where is your happiest place in Stratford? What improvements would you like to see?

Here are their responses:

Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Jason Fojtik

“It’s because of all the volunteers. We have so many of them and in various groups and we are blessed to have them and to have Stratford Town Trust.

“My happiest place is the river. I deliberately walk along the canal towpath and emerge into Bancroft Gardens to see the RSC, the trees and a panoply of visitors and residents and it feels like I’m on holiday.

“To improve Stratford we should have less cars but I don’t know what the solutions are. Perhaps organisations should work together to ease the traffic problems in Stratford.”

Flair Gougoulia, of El Greco restaurant

“I think we sometimes forget how lucky we are to live and work in such a unique place. It goes without saying that a certain Mr Shakespeare, his theatre, houses and church, place us firmly on the world’s cultural map. But these are complemented by an array of other attractions and activities – everything from the river and Rec to museums and sports. Add a vibrant local theatrical and music scene and a plethora of pubs, cafes, restaurants and independent shops and there is something for everyone to enjoy whatever the day or weather.

“I’m happiest sitting in my ‘office’ in El Greco’s window watching the world go by or having a meal with friends and family in one of our many fabulous local hostelries.

“We need more joined up thinking to tackle issues we do have that are stopping many from actually enjoying what our town has to offer. These include traffic, parking, public transport provision and the problems associated with anti-social behaviour driven by drug, alcohol abuse and mental health issues. But above all, we just need to be nicer to each other and smile more.”

John and Helen Hogg, Stratford Town Walk

“We love Stratford and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. It’s a combination of things – a beautiful river and surrounding countryside, William Shakespeare, history, a world-class theatre and the cafe culture. On our walks we enjoy selling the town to our visitors and while some people moan about Stratford, 99 per cent of visitors think it’s a wonderful place.

“You don’t have to go anywhere far from your own doorstep to get what you need. The streets are relatively safe and we believe Stratford is our most favourite place in the world.

“Pedestrianisation would improve things. When the Mop is on it’s nice to walk in the road and not be pinned back on the pavements. Parking is a nightmare and it’s a shame there’s no free parking.

“We love sitting and drinking coffee when we can because it’s like being on holiday – we just love it here.”

Nick Birch, Avon Boating

“It’s a beautiful market town with beautiful buildings in a beautiful setting and there’s culture due to a significant person and we have world-class theatre.

“Nearby, we have the fabulous Cotswolds which my wife calls the Tuscany of England and she should know because she’s Italian.

“Working on the boats we ask people where they come from and they’re from all over the world right here in Stratford.

“My happiest places include our boathouse which makes me happy to come to work. I love standing on the front by the river looking at the theatre and Holy Trinity.

“The town is busy with tourists and we have a lot of residents, but I would like to see more people actively involved in the culture of the town. It’s a great place to live and we need people to speak up about the good things we have here. Only when you go away from Stratford do you realise how special it is.”

Tim Hayter, Alveston Village Association and member of Stratford Boat Club

“We’ve got everything we need here. The river, the countryside and a nice sized town.

“I am a member and rower at the boat club so I row on the river which is lovely. We can walk on the Welcombe Hills and we’ve got Aladdin’s Indian restaurant in Tiddington.

“My wife and I have neighbours we met on the Banbury Road years ago. They are our forever neighbours because we’ve known them for 26 years.

“My wish-list to improve the town would be to sort out the Birmingham Road traffic problems. One way to do this is to synchronise the lights.

“We also need to get BHS fixed and have a better selection of really nice shops, but it’s not that easy because the internet has killed many shops off.”

Cyril Bennis, former Stratford mayor and swan warden

“If we needed reminding, I would say that after all the years I’ve lived in this town the people are genuine, friendly and have a great community spirit and we have to be thankful for the generation that created that and look after them.

“What makes me happy is chatting to people by the river or in the streets – it puts a smile on the face.

“My happiest places are when I go down to the river or the Bancroft Gardens and we should be very proud of what we’ve got there and I think we are blessed with wonderful buildings.

“To improve Stratford we need a better bus service because people are finding it difficult to get around and are spending time waiting for buses. It’s important to look after those people who rely on buses to get in and out of town for shopping, appointments and work.”











