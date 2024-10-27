Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Charity of the Year: VASA

“It means so much for VASA to win the Charity of the Year Award, in our 45th year this makes it feel even more special,” said charity manager Kirsty Holder.

“Charities like VASA are normally the support act, taking people to dialysis, for cancer treatments and to support groups and quietly providing our carer and dementia services. Our volunteers don’t always get the recognition they richly deserve, so this award is wonderful, it’s nice for them to be the headliners this time!

“We are extremely fortunate to have so many long serving and dedicated volunteers, some with us for over 30 years. What an achievement.

VASA was the winner of the Charity of the Year Award, sponsored by Orbit. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It was lovely to be able to share the evening with six of our volunteers, who had such a good time, all dressed up and enjoying the entertainment and good company of our fellow nominees.

“The award will help us over the next year, we hope that it will attract volunteers who might not have heard of VASA and the work we do in our community, our dementia services and community transport.

“Funding is becoming increasingly difficult in the sector and although we gratefully receive support from both Stratford Town Trust and Stratford District Council, this award will help with our future funding bids allowing us to continue our good work helping over 3,500 beneficiaries in our community.

“It’s a privilege to lead such a great organisation, such amazing things couldn’t happen without our volunteers, hardworking staff and trustees.

“Here is to the next 45 years of VASA.”

You can buy photos from the event at https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/p227435517