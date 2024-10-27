Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Best Pub/Bar/Restaurant: Cafe Cocktail

Cafe Cocktail opened in July 2022 on Greenhill Street, Stratford, and is run by Matthew Hiscoe and his wife Ginene, plus Matthew’s mum Jill and stepfather Chris Wall.

Matthew said: “We were absolutely delighted and thrilled to win an award, especially as it is for such a broad category, and includes a massive number of businesses. We were very, very humbled and delighted to have won. It’s a credit to all of our fantastic team and the hard work that they do. The team really are the people who make my business a success. There’s one person in particular who I really must mention, and that’s our deputy manager who’s had a massive impact on success of our business. His name is Jack Blakeman, he brings personality, professionalism and service with a smile.

Cafe Cocktail was the winner of the Best Pub/Bar/Restaurant, sponsored by Shakespeare's England. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We make fantastic drinks that we’re very, very proud of, but the job is to look after people and make sure they have a good time. Our customer service really is the most, most important thing and the key to our success. Further than that, the products that we sell, particularly our cocktails, are really special.

“We offer something you can’t get anywhere else in Stratford. We have a real specialised, knowledgeable, tailored product that we serve. And yeah, we like to be a little outside of the norm.”

One special good-luck cocktail that the team made was with the awards in mind, the Crossed Fingers, made with coffee liqueur, Jamaican rum, allspice with pineapple, lime, angostura bitters. “It must have worked its magic!” observed Matthew.

Looking to the future, he added: “In terms of expansion we’re looking more to step into private functions, including events and cocktail masterclasses.”

