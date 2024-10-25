Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Best Online Business: Luxus Home and Garden

ACROSS the country (when the weather allows), Europe and soon Australia there are people who entertain and relax in their gardens on furniture supplied by Binton-based Luxus Home and Garden.

The expansion into Europe and the current move Down Under are just a few of the reasons the company, owned by Matthew Lock, won Best Online Business.

“It's just amazing to get some recognition,” Matthew told the Herald. “We're over the moon, absolutely over the moon with it. We started from literally nothing, humble beginnings, and are becoming a global company which started from an idea and actually putting it into action.”

He added: “I think also you can see online from our feedback that we look after our customers.”

Luxus Home and Garden won the Best Online Business award, sponsored by the Stratford Herald. Photo: Mark Williamson

The company offers a wide range of garden furniture, a range which is constantly changing to acknowledge trends and sustainable products, different designs and better visuals for the website. The firm also offers speedy delivery of its products.

Next month will see the launch in Australia while the European side will be scaled-up next year.

“The dream was to supply in other countries,” Matthew continued. “If we could get things running as we wanted to here, with a solid base, we could then scale it to other countries. And we are doing that.”

Development of the website is a daily thing for the company, which outsources many of its backroom functions.

“We're constantly changing as a business, so you have to keep evolving all the time, keeping up with trends. We've got other things that we're releasing next year.”

There are plans to set up a new Warwickshire hub, take on more of the backroom functions with a larger team… but that’s a conversation for another day as Australia’s markets beckon.

Visit: www.luxushomeandgarden.com