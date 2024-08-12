Stratford firms hold top two spots in Warwickshire’s list of top 100 private businesses

WARWICKSHIRE’S largest privately-owned businesses generated £10 billion of turnover, according to a business analyst report.

The Grant Thorton Warwickshire Ltd 2024 report also found turnover had increased among these businesses by a total of 4.9 per cent, providing earnings before interest, tax depreciation, and amortisation of around £553 million.

The report, using the most recently available accounts (as of January 2024) also ranked the county’s private firms, with the top two based in Stratford.