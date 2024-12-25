South Warwickshire tractor run raised more than £9,000 for cleft lip charity

A MEON VALE grandmother who’s raised a whopping £9,000 for charity says it’s beyond her ‘wildest dreams’.

Ulrike ‘Ully’ Dale’s festive tractor and truck run was cheered on by hundreds, as it made its way from Lower Quinton to Admington.

More than 50 vehicles decked out in fairy lights made a three-hour journey through Meon Vale, Long Marston, Welford, Luddington, Stratford, Ettington, Pillerton Priors, Oxhill, Whatcote, Fulready, Halford, Tredington, Shipston, Darlingscott and Ilmington.

A total of £9,056.12, raised via Go Fund Me and collection buckets, will go to the Cleft Lip and Palate Association and Prostate Cancer UK.

The procession of tractors and commercial vehicles made its way through Stratford helping to raise money for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA). Photo: Mark Williamson

Ully’s aim is to raise awareness, as well as funds.

Her grandson Reece, who lives in Meon Vale, was born with a cleft lip, bilateral palate, gum notch and affected nose.

The 27-month-old had two operations before his first birthday and will need more surgery including a bone graft when he’s older.

He’s also likely to need long-term speech and language therapy.

The event on 30th November was the second Ully and family have organised – last year they generated just under £4,200 for CLAPA.

Ully said: “I’m still smiling from ear to ear.

“I said I wanted to top last year’s total but didn’t in my wildest dreams think I would double it.”

She added: “The support from spectators was absolutely amazing - they were clapping, cheering, waving, dancing and donating.

“A huge thank you to everybody who came out to support us on the evening.

“It made all the hard work and planning over the past few months worthwhile, and I’ve already started brainstorming for next year.”