South Warwickshire NHS achieves ‘Trust of the Year’ at awards ceremony

TRUST of the Year for 2024 has been won by South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT).

The award was presented to SWFT staff at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards in London.

SWFT staff collecting the ‘Trust of the Year’ award at the HSJ Awards ceremony.

SWFT, which has a Care Quality Commission ‘outstanding’ rating, was awarded the honour on Thursday 21st November after a panel of judges decided SWFT possessed a strong focus on diversity, involvement, patient experience, impactful outcomes, humility alongside achievements and exemplifying ambition, and strong leadership in continuous improvement.

The panel for the awards was made up of more than 200 influential and respected figures within the healthcare community. All finalists and winners were judged against set criteria: ambition, outcome, spread, value, and involvement (including how well stakeholders buy-in and contribute to the project initiatives and outcomes).

This year, an impressive 1,351 entries were received across 26 categories, with 235 organisations, projects, and individuals making it to the final shortlist following two rounds of rigorous judging. SWFT went up against eight other finalists in the ‘Trust of the Year’ category.

For over 44 years, the HSJ Awards have shone a light on the outstanding efforts and achievements of healthcare workers across the entire sector, driving quality improvements despite the high levels of demand for NHS services.

Glen Burley, Chief Executive of SWFT, said: “I am extremely proud we have been awarded ‘Trust of the Year’ in the prestigious HSJ Awards.

“The focus of our submission was how the culture of SWFT enables us to be one of the top-performing trusts in the country. Staff are the most important asset of our organisation. Without our hardworking, dedicated workforce, we wouldn’t be in such a strong position to drive innovation, respond to ongoing challenges, and provide exceptional care to our communities. This incredible honour directly reflects the fantastic teams we have working at SWFT.



