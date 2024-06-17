Shoplifter jailed after stealing £300 of meat from a Stratford store

A PROLIFIC shoplifter has been jailed after stealing food from a Stratford store.

Fedi Macauley, 29, of Guild Street, Stratford, was given a 20-week custodial sentence after pleading guilty to six counts of theft.

Warwickshire Police said the charges related to thefts of food, collectively worth more than £350.

Fedi Macauley. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Macauley, who was already serving a suspended prison sentence after he was convicted of shoplifting in April, was arrested at his home on Friday (14th June).

The offences took place between 1st May and 12th June, with the latest happening on Tuesday and Wednesday last week when he stole more than £300 worth of joints of meat from a shop at the Maybird Centre, Stratford.

Sgt Ben James-Pemberton said: “We’re really pleased with this result that sees another prolific shoplifter put behind bars. Hopefully, this sends a strong message to criminals that we are looking for you and we will bring you to justice.”