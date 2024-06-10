Police officers reported being spat at, kicked, pushed, abused, threatened, and bitten as they responded to incidents around the county over the weekend (7th to 9th June)

The separate incidents saw six people - four women and two men - arrested on suspicion of attacking and threatening officers.

Closest to home, a 38-year-old woman from Tiddington is reported to have bitten a police officer after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving without insurance in the early hours of Monday (10th June). She was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. She remains in custody currently.

Three arrests were made in the Leamington area.

This included a 38-year-old woman from Leamington is alleged to have spat at officers who attempted to arrest her. She was detained in the early hours of Friday in Prince’s Street in the town centre as she fitted the description of someone who had caused damage to a shopfront. She was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage. She was later bailed while enquiries continue.

The next day, a 59-year-old woman from Cubbington is reported to have kicked and pushed officers as they attempted to arrest a man at a house in Coventry Road, Cubbington in the early hours of Saturday morning. She was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and assisting an offender. She has been bailed while enquiries continue.

A 53-year-old man from Leamington is alleged to have spat at a special constable after he had been arrested in connection with an assault at a house in Warwick on Saturday afternoon. He was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and assault. He was later bailed while enquiries continue.

The north of the county also had its shares of shocking attacks on officers.

On Saturday afternoon, a 19-year-old woman from Rugby allegedly kicked an officer when he responded to a report of a disturbance at a house in the town. She was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and assault. She has been bailed while enquiries continue.

And finally, a 35-year-old man from Nuneaton allegedly abused and threatened officers while he was in custody at Nuneaton Justice Centre on Saturday afternoon. He was later charged with using threatening and abusive language to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 26th June.

Superintendent Steve Davies, head of neighbourhood and response policing in Warwickshire, said: “The level of violence and abuse officers were subjected to over the weekend was truly shocking.

“We will have additional officers on duty to help keep people safe over the Euros so it seems timely to warn people that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. Police officers have the same right as everyone else to go about their job without being subjected to violence and abuse. Where this happens, we will take action.”