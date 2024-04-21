A SUPERB team effort by volunteers means the Alcester Community Shed is on schedule to open in September if not before.

Recently pictured at the site of the new community hub in Alcester were, Cllr Mark Cargill, front, with Paul Twentyman, David Turner, Bob Barnfield, Andrew Jackson, Glen Atkinson, Wendy Sherwood and Cllr Kathryn Cargill.Photo: Iain Duck

Fund raising to the tune of £140,000, achieved through local authority grants and donations has transformed an old disused squash court building which had lain empty for a number of years, into a brand-new community hub which is about to enter the next important phase of its renovation.

The community shed is owned by Alcester Town Council And from the outset the goal has been to create a community space for men and women to meet regularly for craftwork, company and camaraderie and while the venture is modelled on the Men’s Shed movement there will be plenty of scope for other groups in the Alcester community to rent out space and book time for their various activities.