A £500 haul of bags and £400 worth of perfumes were among the items stolen from Stratford’s Maybird Centre by a serial shoplifter.

Lisa Donnelly stole goods totalling £4,000 in a six-month spree that began in January and ended in June, when she was caught. During that time the 35-year-old targetted shops in Leamington, Kenilworth, Warwick, as well as Stratford.

Lisa Donnelly

Donnelly, of Barras Lane, Coventry, was jailed this week for 44 weeks after pleading guilty to 14 counts of theft.

She was arrested on 4th June after she set of security alarms when stealing from a shop in the Parade, Leamington. A store worker circulated a description of Donnelly, and officers located her nearby.

Donnelly’s shoplifting offences at various Stratford Maybird shops include:

6th April: attempted to steal Smart Plugs, USB leads and light switches to the value of £202.

25th April: stole bags and purses, to the value of £500.

11th May: stole 10 to 11 fragrances , to the value of £400.

8th May: stole children's clothing , to the value of £200.

PC Ian Wainwright said: “This is a great result showing joined up work between retailers and police. Donnelly has been causing misery to shop workers and business owners across the south of the county.

“We will continue to work with local businesses to stamp out this type of offending.”



