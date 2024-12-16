WARWICKSHIRE County Council is to ask the public for views on plans to create dedicated SEND provision at primary schools in Alcester and Rugby.

The authority, which is responsible for education and meeting the needs of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), is rolling out a series of proposals for specialist resourced provision at mainstream schools.

The idea is to create supportive environments for children who can access the mainstream curriculum but need extra help, preventing the need to send them to special schools or to expensive private providers.

Warwickshire County Council logo

It is fuelled by multi-million pound deficits in special education spending but also aims to provide the right level of support for children in places closer to their homes – as things stand, some have to travel out of county to access the right education because of a shortage of places.

Specialist resourced provisions have already been opened in Leamington, Nuneaton, Kenilworth, Shipston, Bedworth and Warwick with the council preparing to consult on two more.

Up to eight infant places for pupils with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) for communication and interaction needs is proposed for Boughton Leigh Infant School, Rugby, while another eight spots are earmarked for Dunnington Primary School, Alcester, targeted at children whose primary needs relate to social, emotional and mental health.

Such changes, including establishing or taking away SEND provision, must be sent out for public consultation before being established and the council is set to ask for views from Monday, 13th January, through to Friday, 7th February 2025.

Feedback will be included in the papers presented to cabinet – the panel of Conservative councillors in charge of major service areas who will decide whether or not to proceed – in March 2025.

It is almost certain to be welcomed by politicians given that it is council policy to roll out such provision as part of the delivering better value programme.

The report on the consultation reads: “The council aims to ensure that there is sufficient representation of specialist resourced provision across all local area schools consortium networks, providing more opportunities for children to access quality education within their local communities.

“Admissions would follow a different process from that operating for the rest of the school (and) will be through the council’s panel process for specialist admissions.

“This will not impact pupils who are in the mainstream setting at the schools.”