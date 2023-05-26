ASYLUM seekers at the three-star Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford say they feel imprisoned and depressed by the experience since arriving nine months ago.

Up to 170 asylum seekers are understood to be staying at the 76 bedroomed hotel where all bed and board is paid for costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day, nationally.

The Grosvenor is one of an estimated 395 hotels around Britain housing 51,000 asylum seekers who have escaped persecution in their homeland.