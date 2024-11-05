Search starts for new chief constable of Warwickshire Police

THE hunt is on for a new chief constable for Warwickshire.

Since Debbie Tedds retired in September, Alex Franklin-Smith has been holding the reins.

While he acts as interim chief, Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe is on the trail of a permanent appointment.

The deadline for applications is noon on Wednesday, 20th November.

Mr Seccombe said: “The chief constable role is a pivotal role for policing and for local communities, so it is essential we find the right person who can lead Warwickshire Police forward over the next few years.

“An unwavering commitment to both the county and the force is essential, along with significant experience across the policing sector, including roles in various forces that showcase a diverse understanding of the field.

“They will have the opportunity to make their mark and make a significant contribution to the safety and wellbeing of communities across Warwickshire. And lead a dynamic force in delivering my Police and Crime Plan with vision and integrity.”



