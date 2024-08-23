An inquest last week found that tragic Alcester mum-of-four was unlawfully killed.

Sarah Lamb - who also used Smith, her maiden name - died aged 42 on 22nd September 2022 at Alexandra Hospital, Redditch, following a suspicious incident at her partner’s house four days earlier.

It was revealed during the hearing at Warwick Combined Court in Leamington, which concluded on 16th August, that there is overwhelming evidence to suggest that Sarah was killed by Paul Hart, 45, with whom she had an on-off relationship.

It was at his house in Alauna Avenue, Alcester, that she was found in an apparent suicide hanging.

Sarah Lamb, nee Smith, is much missed by her loving family and friends

Even though Warwickshire Police officers were suspicious that Mr Hart had attacked Ms Lamb and set up the scene, there was apparently insufficient evidence to charge him over her death.

Hart was charged with drug and firearm offences while police continued to investigate Ms Smith’s death.

However Mr Hart died around two months later from a suspected suicide.

After listening to police testimony that concluded Hart had probably choked Sarah, and looking at her injuries which included multiple bruising and a burn, assistant coroner Deborah Sewell gave her verdict of unlawful killing.

She stated: “On the balance of probabilities that Sarah’s death was a result of a criminal offence being committed.”

Sarah was mum to four boys, with the youngest two, Sammy and Harvey, being just 20 and 15 when she died.

Sarah was fondly remembered by her sister Rachel Avery as a loving and caring kind-hearted person who saw the good in everyone she met. She previously told the Herald: “She would give you her last penny if you needed it, even if that meant going without. She would make sure everyone else was OK. She was a very creative person and loved making gifts for people. She is missed by everyone who knew her.”



