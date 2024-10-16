ONE of the best-loved sights on the Stratford district skyline is set to be restored to its former glory.

Chesterton Windmill has been adored by generations but has cut a forlorn figure since the sails were taken away in 2021 over safety fears.

But things are looking up for a building that is grade I listed and a scheduled ancient monument - one of only four windmills in the country to be recognised on both counts.

It is under the care of the county council, which has now put in a planning application to Stratford District Council for a new set of sails.

With it being regarded as a building of national importance, the county council has worked with experts on a design that is faithful to its history, while also embracing ideas to increase the lifespan and reduce the risk of future failures.

Chesterton Windmill was floodlit in blue as a tribute to the NHS and key workers. Photo: Mark Williamson C11/8/20/0232.

Following advice from Historic England, the approach has been to base the replacements on the design of the last sails from its time as a working mill, using photos from the early 20th century.

The windmill was built in 1632 and the planning application includes a detailed look at its past.

The heritage report says: ‘Chesterton Windmill is of extremely high historical, architectural and cultural significance.

‘The windmill is an iconic structure within the Warwickshire landscape, due to its geographical location on the top of Windmill Hill.

‘The windmill has a unique design, its distinctive arched tower being instantly recognisable in the landscape’.

The design and construction is attributed to Sir Edward Peyto, who was Lord of the Manor.

He was a mathematician and astrologer and the report notes that while there was speculation it it was intended to be an observatory designed by renowned architect Inigo Jones, documents held by the Birthplace Trust Records Office show it was intended to be a windmill - and based on this and other evidence, Peyto is credited as the designer.

It was originally associated with Chesterton House, which no longer stands and is also the location of another scheduled ancient monument, the Roman settlement at Windmill Hill, which is explained in a display board at the site.

The windmill saw major restoration work in 1776 and 1860 and continued as a mill until the 1910s.

Various repairs took place during the 20th century, including different sizes of sails, with listing of the structure taking place in 1952.

In 2001 there was damage from high winds and in 2006 a member of the public was injured on an open day after part of the mechanism failed. Further repairs followed but three years ago, all the sails were removed due to worries about their condition. But the barren years could be over if the application is approved.

Full details are available on the district council’s eplanning system under reference number 24/02297/FUL.