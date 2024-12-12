Warwickshire Police said this afternoon (Thursday) that they have found a body in the search for John Taylor, 86

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to report that officers searching for missing man John Taylor have recovered a body from undergrowth near Kenilworth Castle.

John Taylor, 86, has been missing from Kenilworth since the morning of Tuesday, 3rd December.

“His family has been informed. We’re now awaiting formal identification and we continue to support John's family.

“We ask that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and supported in the searches for John.”

John went missing from Kenilworth on Tuesday, 3rd December.