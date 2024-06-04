A FAMILY-RUN shop will close its doors for good next weekend, after 60 years of trading.

A Clarke Electrical Services in Shipston’s High Street opened in 1965 and is part of the community thanks to its reputation for quality and customer service.

As well as stocking big ticket items such as washing machines, tumble dryers and vacuum cleaners, it also carries electric fans, air fryers, soda streams, digital radios, kettles, hairdryers, fan heaters and clocks and kitchen and household items from teapots, mugs and cafetieres down to light bulbs.