IT was a day to remember for aviation enthusiasts when all four Rolls-Royce Olympus engines of the Vulcan bomber roared into life at Wellesbourne Airfield recently.

Vulcan XM655 at Wellesbourne.

Fans of the historic aircraft were able to get a closer look at the Avro Vulcan as they walked around its huge frame and chatted with members of XM655 Maintenance and Preservation Society which ensures one of Britain’s most iconic bombers remains in tip-top condition which completed a short taxi run under its own power at the open day.

Wing commander Mike Pollitt, chairman of the preservation society said: