Romans on tour after 2,000-year break

AFTER a 2,000 year break the Romans hit the road and were back in Tiddington on Saturday much to the delight of villagers.

A Roman re-enactment bought history back to life at Alveston Primary School playing fields where visitors were shown how the romans marched, held shields and swords and made a camp just as they like they did in the area in 47 AD.