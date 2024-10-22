Alcester road reopened after collision leaves car on its roof

PRIORY Road in Alcester was closed this afternoon (Tuesday) following an accident involving two cars.

The collision, which left one car on its roof, happened close to the old library site.

The aftermath of the collision in Priory Road, Alcester. Photo: Mark Williamson

Warwickshire Police said: “At 2.36pm today (22nd October), we received reports of an overturned vehicle on Priory Road in Alcester.

“The vehicle, a white Volkswagen car, reportedly collided with a parked car before overturning in the road.

“Ambulance and fire services were called, but no injuries were reported. Fire services put a closure on the road while it was cleared. The closure has since been lifted.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.32pm to Priory Road in Alcester to reports of an RTC. One ambulance attended and the ambulance crew assessed one woman who had been involved in the collision. She didn’t require hospital treatment and was discharged on scene.”